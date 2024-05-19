The RNLI 200th anniversary schroll is heading to Skegness and Mabletrhorpe.

A scroll bearing the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) pledge is heading for the coast this week in a relay to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.

During May and June, RNLI stations and shops in the North and East are taking part in the next stage of the charity’s ‘Connecting our Communities’ campaign as part of celebrations.

The scroll began its journey on Monday, March 4, at an anniversary service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. It is being passed through 240 RNLI communities – lifeboat stations, shops, lifeguard units and fundraising branches – around the UK and and is being signed by representatives at each location on its route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is due to arrive at Skegness Lifeboat Station on Friday, May 24, and Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station on Saturday, May 25.

The pledge reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives. We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us. This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together. Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible. That is what has always driven us to save every one we can. It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’

Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages (English, Irish Gaelic, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots, Manx, and Cornish), it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one.’

It finishes its journey in October at Douglas on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary. By this time, it will carry around 700 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: ‘The Connecting our Communities relay is one of the most significant events of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year as it’s all about our people. For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous donors who fund our lifesaving work.