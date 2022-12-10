A toy appeal is being launched in Skegness this weekend by the volunteer crew at the RNLI Lifeboat Station – and those making a donation will get a first glimpse of a new cafe bar being opened in the resort.

The new Hideout Cafe in Skegness where toys can be dropped off.

The Big Toy Drive is a new event to bring a boost to families who may struggle at Christmas this year.

The RNLI is appealing to the public to spend around £10 on a toy and take it along to the Hideout Cafe in Compass Gardens.

Collections take place today (Saturday, December 10) between 2pm and 4pm, Sunday, December 11 or Saturday, December 17.

Brad Johnson of the RNLI said that wth the cost of living crisis they wanted to do something for children to make sure they get a gift this Christmas.

"We plan to distribute them to organisations that support families in the area and hospitals where there will be children on the wards over Christmas,” said Brad.

"We are hoping that people can spare £10 to buy a toy and brighten a child’s day.”

The Hideout Cafe is a new venture of a member of the RNLI volunteer crew, who took the venue, situated in Compass Gardens next to the outdoor swimming pool and Altitude44: High Ropes, over from Magna Vitae. The venue opens officially on Friday.

Tomorrow (Sunday) the RNLI is inviting the public to join them for Mulled Wine, Mince Pies and Carols at the Lifeboat Station at 11am.

