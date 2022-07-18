RNLI lifeguards issue warning as temperatures along coast are set to soar this week

Temperatures in Skegness expected to reach 30C

While inland a red warning has been issued by the Met Office with risk to life, an Amber warning is in place for Skegness with today’s (Monday) temperature expected to reach 30C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) when some parts of the country could reach a record 41C, Skegness is expected to reach a cooler 32C.

In spite of the coast being cooler, Arun Gray, RNLI Senior Seasonal Lifeguard, said visitors to beaches in Lincolnshire should follow the safety guidance when cooling off in the sea.

The main key messages are:

- swim between the flags

- avoid using inflatables in an offshore wind

- stay hydrated

- wear loose clothing and a hat

- avoid the sun during midday hours

People are also being warned to avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday, with some reduced services being reported on rail.

Lincolnshire County Council’s gritter Spreaddie Mercury is on 24/7 alert to protect the roads from the heat across the county.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “Spreaddie Mercury is on call and ready to go as the heat builds.

“This gritter might have a memorable nickname but it carries out a very serious job. So far we have not had to send the machine out for any heat-related issues at any time over the past five years plus.

“Spreaddie is usually sent out to put sand down in oil or fuel that’s spilt on the roads but that job description can expand quite a bit when we’re faced with what’s about to arrive weather-wise.

“With the warning about such high heat there is a very real chance that road surface temperatures could exceed 50C. If that happens then we will be ready to react where needed and this could mean the first time many of us see a gritter on Lincolnshire roads during the summer.”

For the very latest road news in real-time, go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks