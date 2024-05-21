RNLI Lifeguards return to Lincolnshire beaches for summer
Fifteen recruits will initially patrol Skegness and Mablethorpe beaches until September – with patrols starting in Sutton on Sea from July.
This week recruits were preparing for the influx of visitors under the guidance of Lifeguard supervisors Marcus Upjohn and Arun Gray. Candidates needed to be able to swim 400m in under seven minutes 30 seconds to qualify.
They will also joined the RNLI Lifeboat crew to develop inter-team working skills and reinforce the importance of collaborative working during the summer.
"It’s still the best summer job in the world,” said Marcus when Lincolnshire World caught up with them during a fitness test session at Skegness Swimming Pool.
This is the sixth season for Marcus, who is currently at Leeds University doing a Masters Degree in strength and while working for Leeds Rhinos.
"There is nothing that beats being on the beach in nice warm weather and meeting new people and helping them out.
"Skegness will always be my home – I love to come back for them and this job.”
Last year there were a total of 181 lifeguard incidents across the three beaches compared with 263 the previous year.
This incided 66 in Skegness, with 70 peaple aided.
A multi-agency approach as part of the Summertime Policing Plan is also making the beaches safer. This saw a dramatic fall in the number of searches lifeguards were invlved in, which fell from 39 in 2022 to 10 in 2023.
The return of the lifeguards once again coincides with the launch of the RNLI Float to Live campaign.
The RNLI is reminding everyone to remember Float to Live if they find themselves in trouble in water: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can.
RNLI beaches in Lincolnshire are patrolled from May to September, 10am to 6pm.
Visitors should find the red and yellow flags and always swim or bodyboard between them – this area is patrolled by lifeguards.
For advice about having fun and staying safe on the beach, visit https://rnli.org/safety/beach-safety.
