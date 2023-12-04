The community is set to come together once again for the 2nd Annual RNLI crew led toy drive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This event, collecting toys for two worthy Skegness causes – The Storehouse Food Bank and the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre – aims to deliver joy to children in need during this festive period.

It will be launched at theThe Hideout Café and Bar, located in Compass Gardens on Saturday, December 2 and run until Saturday, December 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew of Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station who are organisng the Toy Drive are inviting members of the local community to get involved by donating new toys sealed in their own packaging. There is no need to wrap them in festive paper so the team can ensure the gifts are safe and suitable for children.

Brad Johnson of the RNLI with toys already donated to their appeal.

Brad Johnson, RNLI volunteer Launch Authority at Skegness, said: “We are immensely grateful for the incredible support we've already received for our 2nd Annual RNLI Crew led Toy Drive.

“Each contribution, whether it's a toy donation or a helping hand, is a testament to the generous spirit of our community.

“As we gear up for this year's event, I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has pledged their support and to those planning to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Your generosity is not just about giving a gift; it's about bringing a smile, a moment of joy, and a sense of wonder to a child's life.”

Brad Johnson of the RNLI has announced the launch of the crew's second annual toy drive.