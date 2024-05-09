RNLI volunteer achieves Honorary Citizen at Mayor Making Ceremony in Skegness
Trevor Holland was bestowed the highest award by Skegness Town Council when he was made Honorary Citizen on Wednesday evening.
The evening saw Coun Pete Barry hand over the Mayoral chain to Coun Adrian Findley and Coun Jimmy Brookes become Deputy Mayor.
Since the 1970s, Skegness Town Council has recognised residents for dedication to the town.
There have only been 16 Honorary Citizens throughout the years, volunteer Launch Authority Trevor Holland will be the third Skegness RNLI crew member to receive the award.
Trevor’s commitment to Skegness Lifeboat Station is a story that spans decades, a multigenerational family legacy, as Trevor’s father Ken Holland RNLI Coxswain was also made an Honorary Citizen.Coun Danny Brooks says: “The honours committee and full council agreed to put forward Trevor Holland for the award to celebrate the inspirational efforts he has achieved.
"Trevor will be presented with his award at the Tower Garden Pavilion at 7pm, everyone is welcome to attend, and his name will be put on the honoured citizen board in the Pavilion for generations to see.”
Trevor Holland commented: “I would like to thank the Mayor and Town Council for granting me this honour.
"As a person born and bred in Skegness this means a tremendous amount to me.
"I join the list of esteemed names of those who have gone before, most of whom I know or knew.
“The recognition of service to Skegness Lifeboat Station is quite apt, this year being the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.“Skegness Lifeboat Station has always operated with the support of the towns people and council. Indeed over the years several councillors have served as crew, names such as Ken Holland; Michael Clarke; Billy Brookes; to name a few.“I would quickly like to thank my wife Paula who has put up with me disappearing for hours on end at the most inopportune of moments.
"All my colleagues and friends at Skegness Lifeboat Station, both past and present, who have supported me over the years, in our ongoing TEAM efforts of Saving Lives At Sea.
Trevor Holland also recalls his father Ken Holland’s advice, ‘Never turn your back on the sea.’ This advice wasn’t merely practical but metaphorical, reminding him to respect the sea’s power and unpredictability, which now has become synonymous with the RNLI’s ‘Respect the Water’ campaign.