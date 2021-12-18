Road closed as body of man is found by railway line in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman explained: “A section of Station Road in Old Leake, near Boston, has been closed off after the body of a man was discovered by the railway line.

“This was reported to us at 7.51am today, Saturday 18th December.

“This death is being treated as unexplained and BTP will carry out investigations.

“Please avoid the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of today’s date.