Road closure for A157 at Wragby for footpath reconstruction

​A busy road through Wragby is set to be closed for three weeks next week due to reconstruction of the footpath.

The A157 Louth Road will be closed between the Adam & Eve roundabout and the junction with Silver Street. Photo: Google Maps

​The footway on the A157 is reaching the end of its serviceable life, and a full rebuild is now required.

The road will be closed between the Adam and Eve mini-roundabout and the junction with Silver Street from Monday (October 23) 24 hours a day until November 12.

There will also be rolling 2/3-way traffic lights in use from Monday October 30 until the road re-opens fully on Thursday December 21.

The diversion route will be via A158, B1225 Caistor High Street, A157 and vice versa.

The pedestrian walkway will be in place throughout the work but due to the nature of the rebuild, there will be no access through the works site within the closure.

Access for properties will be maintained, and the doctors’ surgery and Town Hall can be accessed via the mini-roundabout at the Wragby side of the closure point.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways at LCC said: “We are aware that these works will cause some disruption, so have arranged for an additional team to be on site during the first period of groundworks to accelerate the road closure phase and complete this as soon as possible.

“While these works will start in the school holidays, they will be ongoing during school term time.

"We understand that parents park at the Town Hall and walk to school, so we would ask them to take extra care and leave extra time for their journeys.

“I would like to thank all effected by this large improvement work for the area for their patience and understanding over the coming weeks.”