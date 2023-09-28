Road is closed as eight fire crews are sent to fire along A16 at Stickney
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent eight crews to a location along Main Road around 3am this morning.
Just after 5am the emergency service gave an update saying the A16 at Stickney had been closed and there was heavy smoke in the area.
The public was advised to avoid the area.and all residents who live nearby were told to close their windows and doors.
Latest AA traffic news states the road remains closed.
William Lovell CofE Academy ·took to social media to warn students heading to school.
The post reads: “Please be aware that Main Road is closed between Sibsey and Stickney due to a fire. This will affect travel into school from the Boston direction.”
Donna Marie has also posted in the lest few minutes: “Huge fire on the road just before stickney , road closed.”