Road repairs in Lincolnshire put on hold after loss of £12 million in yearly budget

Councillor Richard Davies, portfolio holder at Lincolnshire County Council, said the authority was continuing to press government for more money after the loss of a £12 million cut in its highways grant this year.

The 25 per cent loss was made up by the council using £2.3million of its own reserves and a two per cent increase in council tax when it set up its budget for 2022/23.

But Coun Richard Davies told Local Democracy Reporters: “We can’t continue to do that.

£12 million has been cut from the roads maintenance budget

"Things are pretty dire.

“We are barely managing as it stands.

"The lack of investment from the national government is a disgrace and it’s appalling when you see where some of the money is being spent.

“The reality is unless we get that money, then we are going to move into a period of decline,” he said.

Asked if the council was keeping up with repairs so far this year, Coun Davies added: “We are holding the line at the moment as it were, but I’m afraid winter is coming.”

The authority has previously equated the lost money to around 72,000 potholes left unfilled, or 111 miles of road left unrepaired over a three year period.

In 2021, it repaired 45,073 individual potholes across 10,368 pothole reports.

However, it had 15,144 reports in total with an average of seven potholes per site – a total of 106,008.

It means that two thirds of reported sites were fixed, but after investigation 42 per cent of potholes that were found and needed to be filled were done by the end of 2021.

Some 1,819 reports were analysed and found to not need fixing following investigations.

The council continues to urge people to report highways maintenance issues via the FixMyStreet portal so that it can keep track of data more accurately.

It’s “Fix Our Funds To Fix Our Roads” campaign website also continues to urge people to report issues to both the council as well as writing to MPs calling on them to lobby government bosses.