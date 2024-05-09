Captain Sensible on stage in the Radio One Roadshow in Skegness in 1984.

Harking back to the 80’s and 90’s when the Radio One Roadshows came to Skegness, a Beach Fest is bringing live music to the beach later this month.

Skegness Beach Fest has joined forces with The Hive for a weekend jam packed of beach sports and live music.

The exciting new collaboration will see The Hive host a selection of the finest tribute acts from across Europe for two evenings of live entertainment on the sands on Friday may 31 and Saturday June 1.

Craig Cresswell, Events Manager at The Hive in Skegness, said: “We are very excited to join partnership with the Beach Fest UK.

"The Skegness event has been gaining tremendous momentum over the past few years with the added music festival for 2024.

"We know the event can grow to the level of the Radio One Roadshow previously held in Skegness.”

The line up features:

Friday, May 31

2.45pm: Ska/2-tone- tribute; Andy Ska

4pm: The Jam- tribute; A Band Called Malice

5.15pm: Radio Romantic- tribute; a varied mix from Electronic 80's to 90's and 00's Clubland classics

6.30pm: Take That - tribute; Rule The World

8pm: Foo Fighters- tribute; UK Foo fighters (Festival Headline) - Recently sold out the 02 Brixton academy

Saturday, June 1

1400: Shanti- tribute; Skegness based House music collective

4pm: The Police- tribute; The Police Force

5,15pm: Spice Girls- tribute; Spice Forever

6.30pm: The Cranberries- tribute; Electric Blue Cranberries

7.45pm: Robbie Williams- tribute; Andy James

9pm: Oasis- tribute; Definitely Might Be

**Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult**

Music tickets can be found via the Hives website www.thehiveskegness.co.uk at £6 per day or £10 both days.

Beach Sports

Saturday and Sunday hosts over 200+ teams from across the country to participate in the UK Beach Fest Beach Sports Festival, (Mainly beach soccer and Volleyball)