Roadworks on Mablethorpe High Street set to start next week

Roadworks on Mablethorpe High Street, between Rutland Road and Parklands, will start on Monday. Photo: Google Maps

Major improvements to the existing zebra crossing on the High Street, between Rutland Road and Parklands, will start on Monday (October 17) for up to four weeks, with temporary traffic signals will be in place from 7.30am to 7pm.

Access to Mablethorpe Primary Academy will be maintained throughout, and the high street will be opened fully on weekends

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Not only will upgrading to a fully-signalised crossing at this location to make it much safer for students and everyone else on foot, but it will also improve pedestrian links to the school and nearby local businesses.

“While on-site, we’ll be taking the opportunity to fully rebuild a 140m stretch of deteriorating carriageway here and will also be addressing the worn-out bell-mouth at the Rutland Road junction.

“We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining pedestrian access throughout the four-week scheme and keeping the High Street fully open on weekends.

"When finished, the upgraded crossing and rebuilt section of road will make travelling in and around Mablethorpe much safer for everyone using the High Street, including students and parents."