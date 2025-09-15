The opening of the Community RePaint Store in Skegness.

If the outlook seems a bit drab after the weekend’s colourful Pride festival, there’s good news – you can now brighten up your home with free paint following the opening of a Community RePaint Store in Skegness.

The Skegness shop opened today (Monday) meaning residents now have access to free, reusable paint at every one of the county’s 11 Household Waste Recycling Centres.

It’s a scheme which has quickly expanded across all centres, ensuring every part of Lincolnshire can benefit. It collects leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge.

Whether you’re refreshing a room, upcycling furniture, or starting a creative project, each store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, spoke after the opening of the store in Skegness today (Monday) and said: "We’re really proud to have brought Community RePaint to every corner of the county. These stores give residents a chance to pick up paint for free, save money, and support our work to reduce waste. It’s a win-win for households and the environment alike."

The Skegness opening marks the completion of the network, following successful launches at recycling centres in Louth, Grantham, Lincoln, Tattershall, Sleaford, Market Rasen, Boston, Gainsborough, Bourne, and Spalding.

Residents wishing to use the Community RePaint scheme – either to drop off usable paint or to collect some – simply need to speak to a member of staff on site. Paint availability depends on what is donated, but most household types are accepted.

For more information on the Community RePaint scheme in Lincolnshire and other ways the county supports waste reduction, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/reducing-waste.

Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.