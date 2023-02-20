Roll up! Roll up! All the fun of the circus!

Stardust Circus came to town on Saturday as part of the troupe’s tour of the Midlands.
Performing in front of a full hall of people at Stanhope Hall during the afternoon, the performers delighted the audience with slapstick comedy from MCs Rusty and Alex the resident clowns, and as well as a dazzling acrobatic display from aerial artist Andrea Barnes.
One of the highlights of the show was a pair of dancing polar bears, who charmed the audience with their antics, as well as the incredible juggling skills of Amanda Russell and impressive magical illusions from the talented performers.
To find out more about Stardust Circus, including upcoming tour dates, visit https://www.stardustcircus.co.uk/tour-dates/
