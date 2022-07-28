Roll up! Roll up! Come and help David get to Canada!

Russell's Circus held a fundraising show for David Summers (second right).

Mr Summers, 76, is Mablethorpe, Sandliands, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea’s town crier and is one of 24 delegates from all over the world to be invited to attend the Town Crier World Championships in Nova Scotia in August 2023.

It is estimated that David will need to raise £9,000 to go to Canada and compete, including purchasing some new regalia for him to wear, and a fundraising campaign has been launched.

As part of that, Russells International Circus put on a special fundraising circus performance on Monday, July 18, on what was one of the hottest days of the year in Trusthorpe.

Unicyclists at the circus show.

A spokesman for the circus said: “We didn’t have as many people there as we hoped, but we did raise some money for David - he does so much for the town and to publicise the town.”

“I’m very humbled to know that people appreciate what I do,” David said.

"Rusty said at the beginning of the show that ‘every pound you raise another step towards Canada for David’ which I thought was lovely.”

The event raised £300 towards David’s appeal.

Acrobatics display at the show.

So far, £4,000 has been raised towards David’s trip to Canada, and there are ongoing fundraisers in Mablethorpe and beyond.

One of the quirkier one seeing the Mablethorpe Ice Cream co launching their Town Crier Cone, a black ice cream cone with strawberry and vanilla ice cream, two flakes and sprinkles, with 50p from the sale of each ice cream going towards David’s fund.

Rusty the clown.