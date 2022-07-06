Roll up! Roll up! Help needed to launch aerial fundraiser

One of the biggest benefits of the big top is the height and ability to use pulley systems. At Freestyle Fitness studio we only have 5.5m height and equipment is rigged directly to steel I beams. This feels completely different to the rigging within a circus. And due to the lack of height we haven't had the ability to add in a pulley system. This has disadvantaged our members when it's come to performing and competing as its thrown them completely. We have even had two fall during national competitions due to the inability to practice on bouncy rigging. So having the Big top as a training space will provide an amazing oppurtunity for them all.