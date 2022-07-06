Roll up! Roll up! Help needed to launch aerial fundraiser

One of the biggest benefits of the big top is the height and ability to use pulley systems. At Freestyle Fitness studio we only have 5.5m height and equipment is rigged directly to steel I beams. This feels completely different to the rigging within a circus. And due to the lack of height we haven't had the ability to add in a pulley system. This has disadvantaged our members when it's come to performing and competing as its thrown them completely. We have even had two fall during national competitions due to the inability to practice on bouncy rigging. So having the Big top as a training space will provide an amazing oppurtunity for them all.
As Freestyle Fitness, we have purchased the main 24m big top using personal funds but we are a long way off having it up and being ready to go and there are lots of things we still need.
This includes tent stakes, rigging, equipment, mats and other safety accessories and a generator!!!
We have applied for funding and are waiting to hear if we have been successful and additional funding would really help us keep the project moving forward.
We intend to use the big top for Creative Heights, a community project dedicated to bringing contemporary circus into the rural communities of Lincolnshire.
To make a donation to the Big Top fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/32fb2d67