Romans Rule!

If you are interested in the Romans and enjoy making things, then book a place and go along to Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre this Wednesday, July 24, and join in one of the holiday activity sessions for 8-12 year olds.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigate some replica Roman artefacts and then use craft materials to make your own Roman pot and a decorated Roman scabbard inspired by an example discovered in Lincolnshire. There will also be Roman activity and colouring sheets available.

The activities are organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology (SLHA) in conjunction with Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre as part of the SLHA Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One session will run from 10.30am to 12pm and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Admission is £2 per child and everything made can be taken home.

Children must be accompanied. Places are limited, so book in advance either by contacting Caistor Heritage Centre 01472 851605 or by visiting www.slha.org.uk/ and following the Eventbrite links.