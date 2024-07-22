Romans Rule at Caistor

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 07:39 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:19 BST
Romans Rule!Romans Rule!
Romans Rule!
If you are interested in the Romans and enjoy making things, then book a place and go along to Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre this Wednesday, July 24, and join in one of the holiday activity sessions for 8-12 year olds.

Investigate some replica Roman artefacts and then use craft materials to make your own Roman pot and a decorated Roman scabbard inspired by an example discovered in Lincolnshire. There will also be Roman activity and colouring sheets available.

The activities are organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology (SLHA) in conjunction with Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre as part of the SLHA Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One session will run from 10.30am to 12pm and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Admission is £2 per child and everything made can be taken home.

Children must be accompanied. Places are limited, so book in advance either by contacting Caistor Heritage Centre 01472 851605 or by visiting www.slha.org.uk/ and following the Eventbrite links.

Related topics:Lincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice