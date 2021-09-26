Romantic mystery published from pen of former Skegness Standard editor

John Pendleton.

“Hector’s Revenge” is a touching romantic story with strong elements of mystery. It follows one man’s love for a woman from being a teenager in the Swinging Sixties right through to

the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John says: “The novel is set in the fictional Lincolnshire holiday resort of Sanderholme – but readers will find many echoes of life in the Skegness area between the 1950s and

1960s and the present day.

“I am delighted to have been given a publishing contract from Blossom Spring Publishing for the novel, which can be bought both as a paperback and an e-book. It is available from

Amazon Books and major book shops.”

John previous novels, “Ill Winds” and “All For Blood”, are also available from Amazon Books.

Married to Wendy, John is a native of Skegness and has lived in the town all his life. He worked as a journalist and in public relations for many years and was editor of the

Skegness Standard and its associated titles for 21 years.

“Hector’s Revenge” tells the story of Hector Ratcliffe, who is introduced as a shy and bookish Grammar School boy with an obsession for Greek mythology. He has a crush on

Penelope, the prettiest and cleverest girl in the school. It becomes a passion which dominates his life.

The relationship is thwarted by Penelope’s indifference, by a love rival from school days and by mysterious family opposition.

“There are some dramatic twists and some turbulent turns which I hope will have readers gripped to the end,” says John.