Roof of property in Chapel St Leonards 'severely damaged' by fire
A roof at a property in Chapel St Leonards has been ‘severely damaged’ by fire.
Three fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Alford were called out to Crown Avenue, in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has said there was severe fire damage to the roof.
Crews used three hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
