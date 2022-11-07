Rotarians light up Louth purple

Louth Rotary light up the town purple.

Rotary worldwide has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years.

In 1985, the organisation launched Polio Plus, when there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries.

Since then, cases have plummeted by 99.9 per cent, sparing more than three billion people from paralysis.

This year, Louth Rotarians planted 4,000 crocus bulbs on the railway embankment at Wood Lane to complement those planted in recent years in London Road, St James’s Church and on the river bank at Spout Yard.

St James’s Church has been lit in purple since October 24 – and this is continuing during November to help pancreatic cancer charities with their key month of fundraising.

Rotary members were also on Louth market for two days selling bags and crocus bulbs.

This has so far raised a profit of £600, with more to come.

As part of the End Polio Now initiative, the Bill Gates Foundation matches Rotary contributions 2:1.

Rotarian Pamela Ashley-Marsh said: “The colour purple is significant to the polio campaign as in developing countries, the arms of children who are immunised have a spot of purple dye.

“Rotary has helped immunise three billion children against polio, contributing over £2billion.

“Rotary now hopes the disease will be eradicated by 2026 and has recently pledged a further £120million.

