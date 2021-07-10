Rotary Club celebrates 65th anniversary of its charter

Barbara Roberts (middle) handing over to Cath Hamblin (left), Ann Waldeck - Rotary Club of Sleaford president elect (right) EMN-210628-101907001

As well as the delay, the present rules reduced the numbers at the event, held on Sunday, June 27, in the large gardens of Rotarian John Elkington and his wife Jennie, near Leasingham.

Instead of the usual 100-plus members, just 30 could attend, and social distancing was practiced by the twice-vaccinated attendees.

The club combined the event with the annual presidential hand over, normally held in late June at the end of the Rotary year.

Barbara Roberts (right) handing over to Cath Hamblin as new president of the Rotary Club of Sleaford. EMN-210628-101855001

For the current president, Barbara Roberts, this was very much a family affair as she wore the presidential regalia which had both her name, and that of her late husband Keven, who was president in 2004-2005.

This was the first time both a husband and wife had ever held the office in the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

A magnificent Rotary-themed birthday cake was also made by her daughter Lynne Lambert.

Following the presentation of several citations to the club members, president Barbara presented her badge of office to the incoming president, Cath Hamblin, who in turn handed over her badge to Ann Waldeck, the nominated president for 2022-2023 whose son Matt had recently been inducted into the club as its youngest-ever Rotarian.

Barbara Roberts (right) handing over to Cath Hamblin (middle), Ann Waldeck - president elect (left) for Rotary Club of Sleaford. EMN-210628-101919001

The format of joining the two events was so successful, new president Cath intends a similar celebration next year, hopefully with fewer restrictions and more attendees.