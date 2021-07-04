Rotary Club swears in its youngest ever member – aged 25

President Barbara Roberts welcomes new Rotary Club member Matt Waldeck. EMN-210625-151643001

She used this rare opportunity to induct into the club its youngest ever member, Matt Waldeck, aged 25, son of Ann Waldeck, the club’s elected president for 2022/23.

Despite few opportunities to organise fund raising events due to covid restrictions, the club had run a very successful online Christmas quiz, an excellent chocolate egg tombola event live on Facebook and an open air ‘Frugal Lunch’ where members ate a much reduced meal, but donated the same amount of money they would normally pay for their lunch.

The proceeds from these allowed president Barbara to donate £1,000 to Rainbow Stars’ support hub for young people with additional needs in Sleaford and £2,000 to Hykeham Sailabilty, a sailing experience for the disabled initially set up by her late husband, Keven.

Barbara presented the club’s new member with his Rotary pin and presented a cheque for £1,000 to Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars and another for £2,000 to Howard Nelson, chairman of Hykeham Sailability, along with Geoff Woodthorpe, Hykeham Sailability’s Secretary and Bosun.