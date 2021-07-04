Rotary Club swears in its youngest ever member – aged 25

She used this rare opportunity to induct into the club its youngest ever member, Matt Waldeck, aged 25, son of Ann Waldeck, the club’s elected president for 2022/23.
Despite few opportunities to organise fund raising events due to covid restrictions, the club had run a very successful online Christmas quiz, an excellent chocolate egg tombola event live on Facebook and an open air ‘Frugal Lunch’ where members ate a much reduced meal, but donated the same amount of money they would normally pay for their lunch.
The proceeds from these allowed president Barbara to donate £1,000 to Rainbow Stars’ support hub for young people with additional needs in Sleaford and £2,000 to Hykeham Sailabilty, a sailing experience for the disabled initially set up by her late husband, Keven.
Barbara presented the club’s new member with his Rotary pin and presented a cheque for £1,000 to Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars and another for £2,000 to Howard Nelson, chairman of Hykeham Sailability, along with Geoff Woodthorpe, Hykeham Sailability’s Secretary and Bosun.
lIf you are interested in learning how Rotary offers its services to the community or would like to become a volunteer at Hykeham Sailability, contact Norry Bell by emailing: [email protected]