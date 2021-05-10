Rotary donation supports Louth food bank

The donation being presented at the food bank in Louth.

Greg Gilbert, community outreach manager for the team parish of Louth, commented: “Although demand for food and hygiene parcels is not as high as it was 2020, it is still up on the pre-covid levels.

“Last year saw a record 35,000 parcels distributed, feeding an estimated 100,000 people. So far this year, numbers are down on that peak but there are still people and families in crisis who need ongoing support.

“Despite the generosity of the people of Louth, stocks can quickly run low and need ongoing replenishment.”