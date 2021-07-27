Rotary donations to county-based health charities

President Angela Bailey is pictured with Rotarian Keith Austen giving the ?400 cheque to Kelly Geoghegan, the Fundraising Events Co-Ordinator for the LNAACT. EMN-210907-145301001

Club president Angela Bailey said: “The outstanding facility is there when we need it and no individual knows when that will be.

“It’s such a critical service, dependant on donations, so we all need to make sure we support it as the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven has done for many years and hope to continue to do so.”

President Angela Bailey is pictured above with Rotarian Keith Austen giving the cheque to Kelly Geoghegan, the fundraising events co-ordinator for the air ambulance’s charitable trust.

President Angela Bailey and Rotarian Keith Austen giving the cheque to Chief Executive Caroline Morrice of GAIN (Guillain-Barre & Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies). EMN-210907-145312001

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven has also made a donation of £500 to Sleaford-based charity GAIN (Guillain-Barre and Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies).