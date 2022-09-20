Round Table and Rase Park team up for beer festival and firework event

Last year's beer festival was a great success

Hundreds of people attend the annual fireworks event organised by the Round Tablers and when the field owned by the Jockey Club was no longer available to them members sprang into action to find a new venue.

It didn’t take them long – and they are pleased to say the event will go ahead on November 5 at Rase Park, home of Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round Tabler Dan Quint said: “Round Table is thrilled to be collaborating far more closely with Market Rasen cricket club for ongoing events.

The fireworks event always draws a big crowd

"It’s great to be involved with another not-for-profit partner who have such a huge commitment to supporting the local community, which then allows Round Table to continue donating to local charitable causes.”

Now called the Firework Event, as a bonfire may not be possible, the volunteers are looking ahead to another successful event.

Round Tabler Chris Priestley added: “Our fee from the jockey club for this one day has nearly trebled in the last 10 years, so the time was right to move on.

“Our Fireworks display will be even stronger than previous years as it’s now fully run by Rainbow fireworks (another local business), along with a warm bar area and high quality food as always.

"We’ve also kept entrance prices at £5 for adults and £2 for kids, despite soaring inflationary on-costs to us.”

While plans for the firework event on Saturday November 5 is well underway, the Round Tablers have another big event this month – the Beer Festival.

After an amazing event last year, they will be running this year’s event at Rase Park on Friday September 23 (5pm to 11pm) and Saturday, September 24 (2pm to 11pm)

Dan said: “As well as the beer, there will be a new and updated Prosecco bar and Gin bar, plus bouncy castles, hook a duck, numerous live bands on both days - there’s literally something for everyone.