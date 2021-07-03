Rowena preparing to race ahead in Formula Woman

Rowena Purdy, a member of Binbrook & District WI, has always had a love of cars and is a keen participant of historic road rallies in her classic 1966 Porsche 912.

Now she has taken things one step further by entering the Formula Woman competition.

Rowena said: “One reason I have entered is to show that age should not be a bar to having a go at any activities in which one is interested.

“The other is to make more visible to those of the LGBT+ community that gender identity should never hold anyone back from competing within motorsport.”

Rowenna is one of only two transgender competitors in the UK and has recently become a member of Motorsport UK’s LGBTQ+ sub-committee, created to promote such inclusion.

Formula Woman is an opportunity for women of all ages who have no racing experience, and the winners will receive a spot in the 2022 GT Cup Championship to compete against their male counterparts in a McLaren 570s GT4 race car.

In the intervening period, all participants will be subject to on-line assessments, trackdays and personal track / race training.

Rowena said: “I shall still be getting out in my rallying Porsche 912 on historic road rallies, so my year could be dominated by my motorsport activities; I marshal as well!”

Rowena added that motor sport is an expensive activity.

She continued: “As one of many hundreds who belong to ‘Formula Woman’ I now need to focus on changing from rally driving to race driving, as well as finding personal sponsorship.

“I am interested in contacting local businesses and organisations who may be willing to add sponsorship in return for advertising allocations on car, helmet or overalls during the competition – and during the racing if I am successful.”