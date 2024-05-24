Royal appointment for councillors

Coun Moira Westley and Coun Stephen Bunney, with West Lindsey officers Sally Grindrod-Smith and Ady Selby. |Image: Moira Westley.

Two Market Rasen Ward District Councillors, Moira Westley and Stephen Bunney, were among guests at the second Buckingham Palace garden party of the season earlier this week.

Coun Westley said: “​I was highly delighted to be asked by Stephen to accompany him as guest in his role of WLDC Chairman. We had a lovely afternoon tea in the gardens of Buckinghgam Palace, accompanied by the Horse Guards Brass Band.

"We managed to catch a glimpse of Prince William and Zara Tindall, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

"There were people there from all walks of life dressed up in their finery, taking in the sights and sounds of the occasion.

Coun Stephen Bunney succeeded in his 'pre-loved' challenge

"Despite the rain, we had a day to remember.”

Keen environmentalist, Coun Stephen Bunney was delighted to succeed in his self-imposed, sustainable challenge for the event – to wear a 100 per cent preloved or charity shop purchase outfit.

He said: “My suit and tie came from Andy’s in Market Rasen (£20 and £2); the shirt was £3 from the Salvation Army shop in Market Rasen; shoes were £3 from a Happy Hooves fundraiser; socks 50p and belt £1 from a jumble Sale in Urmston, Manchester, in aid of my mum’s nursing home; boxers from De Aston Boarding Lost Property.