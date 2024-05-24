Royal appointment for councillors
Coun Westley said: “I was highly delighted to be asked by Stephen to accompany him as guest in his role of WLDC Chairman. We had a lovely afternoon tea in the gardens of Buckinghgam Palace, accompanied by the Horse Guards Brass Band.
"We managed to catch a glimpse of Prince William and Zara Tindall, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
"There were people there from all walks of life dressed up in their finery, taking in the sights and sounds of the occasion.
"Despite the rain, we had a day to remember.”
Keen environmentalist, Coun Stephen Bunney was delighted to succeed in his self-imposed, sustainable challenge for the event – to wear a 100 per cent preloved or charity shop purchase outfit.
He said: “My suit and tie came from Andy’s in Market Rasen (£20 and £2); the shirt was £3 from the Salvation Army shop in Market Rasen; shoes were £3 from a Happy Hooves fundraiser; socks 50p and belt £1 from a jumble Sale in Urmston, Manchester, in aid of my mum’s nursing home; boxers from De Aston Boarding Lost Property.
"Total cost was £30 and I estimate the value purchased new is £240, so I will be donating the difference (£210) to local Active Leisure Events for children and a similar amount to Cost of Living Support charities.”