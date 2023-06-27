Royal Shakespeare Company enters new partnership with Skegness theatre

A Skegness theatre is one of five in the country to enter a new partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

Launch of the new partnership between the Royal Shakespeare Company and Magna Vitae.

In a major expansion of the RSC’s Associate Schools Programme, Skegness will join the Company’s 26 existing country-wide partnerships all in areas of structural disadvantage.

The partnership is aimed at raising the aspirations of young people and having a positive

impact on their learning, employment opportunities and wellbeing.

Skegness has a local leisure provider, Magna Vitae, and schools from the Greenwood Academies Trust will work with the RSC in an expansion of activity made possible by an Arts Council England touring grant, Esmee Fairbairn Foundation award and Nesta – a foundation which supports a fairer start, healthy lives and sustainable futures.

Other partners announced by the RSC include Coventry – The Belgrade Theatre; Peterborough – Ormiston Bushfield Academy; Corby – Corby Cube; Hartlepool – St. Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School.

The partnership has been formed after growing evidence shows that taking part in arts and cultural activities contributes to better mental heath and well-being.

According to statistics, Skegness has one of the lowest national health outcomes and nearly half the town’s working age population are economically inactive due to poor health.

The RSC partnership feeds into local plans to use arts and culture as a tool for regeneration and boosting health, well-being and opportunities for young people.

Talking about the new partnership, the Executive Directors of Magna Vitae said: “We are all delighted to be working with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"This partnership will give local schools and local communities in particular, the chance to engage with some of the country’s finest cultural content. Not only a vital tool for education, but also ensuring that people continue to engage with the work of Shakespeare.

"The Magna Vitae Embassy Theatre is the perfect home for this inspiring work as it becomes the UK’s first Culture House in the coming years.

"We would like to thank everyone at the Royal Shakespeare Company and also, our colleagues at Magna Vitae for their efforts as we

launch this exciting initiative.