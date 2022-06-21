Royal-themed learning for children at Pegasus

Right royal dress up

They have been learning and exploring about the royal family; got dressed up as princesses, princes, kings, and queens; counted their jewels; made crowns; sung Royal family-themed nursery rhymes; drawn and made castles out of different materials; and made a bus using cardboard to go to London to see the Queen.

Centre manager, Paige Shackleton said: “We loved drawing some ace pictures of the Queen and we walked to our local post office to buy a stamp and post it to the Queen.

“We also had a fantastic Jubilee party, where we had tattoos, party games and party dances.

Cake concentration

"We made Royal family puppets and sang Jubilee-themed songs for all our families and friends."

The children also took part in the village drawing competition.

Party time

Crowning glory

All aboard!

Time to play