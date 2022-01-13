Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at Carers First's 30th birthday. EMN-220501-093930001

Carer charity, Carers First, marked its 30th anniversary with a celebration event held at The Showroom in Lincoln, attended by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, as well as carers, staff, volunteers, trustees and partners of the charity.

Her Royal Highness, President of Carers Trust, was able to meet and talk with local carers, who are currently being supported by the charity.

Carers First, which was established in 1991 in Tonbridge, Kent, works directly with and for carers to provide personalised information and advice. It now supports carers across Lincolnshire, as well as Essex, four London boroughs and parts of Kent and in the last year reached more than 90,000 carers through its community and online work.

At the event, Her Royal Highness was invited to view some of the activities that are organised by Carers First to support carers, including a climbing wall activity for young adult carers and an art therapy group.

Alison Taylor, chief executive of Carers First, said: “Carers First is delighted to have hosted a visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who has been a pioneer for recognition and support for carers, over the last 30 years. The pandemic has been particularly difficult for many carers and they really appreciated the time she took to talk with them and to acknowledge the huge role they play.

“At Carers First, we understand that caring can be hard, but believe getting the right help shouldn’t be. Obtaining relevant support can be a challenge, but with it, carers can thrive, which is why a range of accessible information and advice is so vital.

“For 30 years our charity has been working directly with and for, unpaid carers to deliver a range of support programmes on health, wellbeing, practical help and financial issues – available online, by phone and face-to-face in the local community, enabling us to reach more carers and make a positive, material difference to their lives.”

Lincolnshire carer, Hayley Daines, who cares for her son, Charlie, who has autism, was one of the guests who met Her Royal Highness. Hayley said: “It was a huge privilege to attend Carers First’s 30th Anniversary celebration.

“The celebration was thoroughly enjoyable. I felt moved to hear Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal talk so passionately about her involvement within carer charities.

“I feel honoured to have spoken with the Princess about what being a carer is like for me.

The support I have received for Carers First has allowed me to continue ‘being me’ alongside my caring role. “The work they do is fabulous.”