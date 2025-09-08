RSPCA appeal after kittens found dumped inside bin bag near Boston fish and chip shop

The kittens abandoned in Boston now in the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a litter of kittens was found dumped inside a bin bag near a fish and chip shop in Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public made the discovery in Fishtoft Road last Wednesday (August 27).

The finder removed the kittens from the bag, placed them in a box, and then took them to a vet for urgent care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, one of the seven in the litter was so poorly, it had to be euthanised.

Another photo of the rescued kittens.

The remaining six – two males and four females – are all suffering from cat flu. They have been given treatment and are now in the care of the RSPCA.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Jones, who is investigating the incident, said: “These poor kittens are only around seven weeks old and have a severe bout of cat flu – their eyes are just filled with gunk and they were sneezing so much.

“It is heartbreaking to see such young animals already suffering having only been in this world a few weeks and to know that someone just abandoned them when they clearly needed veterinary help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly one kitten didn’t make it as they were already so very poorly and the vet advised the kindest thing to do was to put them to sleep to prevent them suffering further.

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and – as we all strive to create a better world for every animal – we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

Anyone who has information about the kittens is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01617743.

The charity notes that May to September is known as ‘kitten season’, when typically most litters of kittens are born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that the charity can often see an influx of cats and kittens coming into its care throughout the summer months. This year, though, there seems to be ‘unprecedented’ numbers in some locations, the charity said.

The RSPCA urges cat owners to neuter their cats from four months old – as some felines can get pregnant even at that young age – to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

For information on how to safely handle and transport an animal in need, visit the help an animal in need section of the RSPCA website.

The RSPCA also offers advice and support to pet-owners who may be struggling to look after their pets at a time of rising prices.

The dedicated cost of living crisis page on the RSPCA website offers tips on how to save money, how to reduce vets’ bills and how to find a pet food bank.