RSPCA receive thousands of calls reporting deliberate harm to wild animals

Almost 10,000 calls reporting intentional harm inflicted on a wild animal have been taken by the RSPCA over the past five years.

And as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, RSPCA data showed that wild mammals and birds bore the brunt of the abuse across a five-year period from 2016 to 2020.

The number of cruelty incidents relating to wild mammals totalled 4,383, with wild birds persecuted in even greater numbers, at 5,049. The figures also reveal that deliberate cruelty to wildlife is its highest during the summer months.

A swan was shot six times

Last year 376 wild animals were reported to have been intentionally harmed across the lockdown months of June to August alone and in Lincolnshire there were 17 calls in 2020 relating to intentional harm of wildlife.

Adam Grogan, RSPCA head of wildlife, said: “We say we’re a nation of animal-lovers and yet every year, we see wild animals in our wildlife centres and animal hospitals that have been badly injured or killed by being beaten, mutilated, poisoned, or shot for ‘fun’. Our data shows that reports of cruelty to wildlife surged over last summer.