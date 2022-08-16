RSPCA received 431 reports of cat cruelty in Lincolnshire last year

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA reveals 431 reports of cat cruelty in Lincolnshire in 2021.

Over the last six years, there were 16,212 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards cats reported to the animal welfare charity which equals a staggering seven cats a day suffering at the hands of humans, including 431 reports in Lincolnshire alone.

The RSPCA also fears that new figures showing a recent boom in the kitten trade could see a worrying rise in unscrupulous breeders putting profits before welfare and could spell further cruelty to cats.

Just one of the incidents in the county was three young cats, believed to be around nine or 10 months old, who were discovered by a walker in Bradley Woods in August 2021.

The finder took them to the Blue Cross where vets examined them and all three cats - two black and white cats and one tabby - were very thin.

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell said: “These three cats were still so young and it is really upsetting to think about what they might have gone through.

“None of the cats had any visible injuries so vets think they may have been poisoned or drowned.

“All three of them were found in flimsy white bin liners with yellow drawstrings and dumped in the woodland.”

To help prevent further cats suffering, the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raising awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.

Sam Watson, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “It’s awful to think cats are suffering deliberate cruelty and to know that an average of seven cats every single day are suffering at the hands of humans is really distressing.

"Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 10.5 million pet cats in UK homes but sadly they are the second most abused pet - after dogs.

“Tragically, we see hundreds of animals that come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty - being beaten, thrown across the room, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“As well as being hurt by their owners, cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

The RSPCA receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 6,000 reports of deliberate animal cruelty, including animal fighting and hunting. But in the summer, calls rise to 134,000 a month - three every minute and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month - a heartbreaking 245 every day.

The RSPCA’s rescue teams need support to stay out on the frontline as the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty.