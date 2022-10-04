RSPCA say rehoming in Lincolnshire decreasing

Daisy is looking for a new home.

The charity has launched its annual Adoptober campaign, encouraging prospective pet owners to consider giving a rescued animal a new home, as new figures raise concerns that more animals are being relinquished to charities at a time when rehoming has slowed.

New figures show that across England and Wales, rehoming has dropped eight percent, while animal intake is up 8.4 percent year-on-year.

The RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive will run throughout October, promoting adoption and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

The charity fears that the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

Advertisement

In Lincolnshire, the total number of animals rehomed slipped five percent from 226 in 2020, to 215 in 2021.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“Many of the animals - particularly dogs - who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them any more; or, in the most extreme cases, having been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.

Advertisement

“Sadly, this is coming at the same time that potential pet owners are deciding now is not the best time to take on an animal due to the soaring cost of living, and feeling they cannot financially commit to adding a pet to their family at such a worrying time.

“For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying. Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms - making it much more cost-effective - and we will work them to make sure they find their perfect match.”

One of the RSPCA’s long-stays looking for a new home here in Lincolnshire is 15-year-old Daisy.

She is a lovely old girl who loves to sleep and snuggle into you on the sofa. She’s full of life - despite her age - and bursting with character, and will make a wonderful companion in the right home.

Advertisement

She has some health problems so is on a special renal diet but the team at RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln branch hopes that won’t put off the right person. She can be nervous at times so would like an understanding home with an owner who’ll let her settle in at her own pace. She’d be happy to live with other cats.