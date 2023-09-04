Register
Rush for free or pre-loved school uniform in Skegness as cost of living bites

Parents in the Skegness area are being given a helping hand to cover the costs of their children going back to school with a free uniform givaway.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST

Many primary schools have re-opened today (Monday) after the summer holidays, but according to local churches and community groups more people than ever have been seeking help to cover the costs.

Last month, the Storehouse in North Parade, Skegness, held a free school uniform with items from many of the local primary and secondary schools in the area.

There are still some items left which can be sourced on request at the office, said volunteer Martin McKechnie.

Martin McKechnie, volunteer Skegness Storehouse.Martin McKechnie, volunteer Skegness Storehouse.
Martin said the event was very busy. “People were telling us they were struggling to find the money to buy uniform – especially at secondary schools. It’s very hard for them.”

Winnies Community Lounge on Roman Bank, Winthorpe, has a room dedicated to school uniform and runs a School Uniform Swap Shop on Facebook.

Jodi Bradbury, Winthorpe Community Co-ordinator, already had bookings from parents who had only just found out their child had passed to go to Grammar School, which re-opens tomorrow (Tuesday).

"We’ve been a lot busier than previous years,” she said. “Skegness Academy and Skegness Grammar School are really good at giving us donations and we have needed them.

"Demand started really early in the holidays this year because of the rising cost of living.

"It doesn’t help that uniform is so expensive.”

Uniform at Winnies is available by donations. The uniform bank always looking for donations, espially logo uniform. For details call 07738997000.

