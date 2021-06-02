Sad loss of Rasen Mail diarist and former photographer

Peter Thompson

For a number of years, Peter Thompson was our Brigg correspondent - an area he knew well having grown up in the town.

He also covered racing at Market Rasen, one of many sports he was passionate about.

Most recently, Peter contributed a regular - and well read - column to the Mail.

Linda Oxley EMN-210106-125353001

Wolds World was a personal taking a look at the wonderful countryside around this area - especially surrounding Peter’s home town of Caistor.

He was a man of the outdoors, with a love of walking and appreciating our countryside - both here in Lincolnshire and further afield.

Many tributes have been paid to Peter, from a wide range of organisations and individuals who he met along the way.

Stuart Parker, area secretary for the Ramblers (Lincolnshire area) said: “Peter was always supportive of events being held in the Lincolnshire Wolds, such as the Walking Festival.

“He would regularly greet us at Brigg and Barnetby stations as we were setting off on a railway ramble.

“I was very sorry to hear the news.”

A retired teacher - at Brigg and Caistor schools - Peter, aged 75, had been recovering from a heart attack a few weeks ago, when he collapsed while out in Market Rasen.

He died in Lincoln County Hospital last Wednesday morning, with his wife Gwen and their family by his side.

Linda Oxley also died last week, at the age of 79.

Linda joined the Rasen Mail almost 20 years ago as the Caistor correspondent.

She attended many functions - always with her customary smile and friendly banter.

Although she hung her Rasen Mail camera up two years ago, she remained a true friend and supporter of the paper and of many organisations within the town and further a field.

Rasen Mail reporter Dianne Tuckett said: “Both Linda and Peter believed in being supportive members of the community in which they lived.

“This was borne out with the many hours they spent attending events - often going above and beyond to do their best and help people out.

“Personally too, they showed great kindness to us over the years here at the Rasen Mail - we counted them as our friends.

“It is a very sad loss to the Mail team and to the area as a whole.