A beautiful Clydesdale mare has become a popular and poignant addition to Market Rasen’s Remembrance Day parade in recent years – however, little did anyone know the 2022 event was to be her last.

Isla leading the 2022 Remembrance Parade in Market Rasen

Isla, owned by Joanna Webb and her partner Paul Robinson, sadly died just before Christmas.

Unfortunately, Isla had colic and although her surgery was successful she didn’t wake up.

Paul said: “She was the kindest most trustworthy horse you could wish to meet.

Isla’s nature was so kind and gentle, even small children could feed her and groom her

"Thank you to everyone that supported her and were courteous to her on the road and around town.

“Thank you to everyone that came up to say hello on Remembrance Sunday; sadly the last time she will lead the parade.”

On average, Clydesdales have a life span of 25 to 30 years, but Isla was just 13 years old.

Joanna and Paul have been understandably devastated by Isla’s untimely passing, but say they have been touched by messages they have received.

Isla was a favourite in the Christmas fancy dress

Paul said: “It is unbelievable the amount of people that have been in contact, and even turning up at our house with flowers – even people that we’ve never met before.

Isla made her first appearance at Market Rasen’s Remembrance Day parade to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War in 2018, to recognise the animals as well as people who have died in conflicts.

Joanna said: “Isla had had no training for this [the parade] but was such a willing horse she would try anything I asked of her."

Isla had been part of Joanna’s life for more than six years.

Isla opened a special 'hundred years of the horse' event as a plough horse

She said: “After looking up and down the country we found Isla in Essex and it was love at first sight. When I turned my back on her and said ‘come on’, she followed me.

“Isla was at Caistor Equestrian Centre at first, where we had many adventures.

"She was a favourite in the Christmas fancy dress and was happy to be dressed up in any costume.

"In 2016, she was a star in the show at Caistor, a hundred years of the horse, where she opened the show as a plough horse and was the finale as a modern day police horse.

“Isla’s nature was so kind and gentle; little children could feed her and groom her. She also got many nervous and novice riders going and was a great support to young and nervous horses, as they drew comfort from her calm nature.

"We moved Isla home to Market Rasen just over four years ago so that she could look after our boy Samson and so that we could spend more time with them.

“Isla taught Samson to have manners and helped him get going as a ridden horse.

“We are devastated at her untimely death and will miss her enormously.

