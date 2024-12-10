Sadness as town Mayor dies

Coun Julia Simmons.

Tributes have already been pouring in since Louth Town Council have announced the sad news that the town’s current Mayor, Coun Julia Simmons died on Monday morning.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the council described their great sadness at the loss of “a lovely friend, colleague and the Mayor”, who passed away in the early hours at home, following a six month battle with cancer.

They said “Her strength in the last few months as she fought the illness, continued commitment to the community and selflessness was humbling.”

"Her caring nature and ever-present love of life, she was a wonderful person to spend time with,” adding she was “a good and kind, truly special friend”.

With a background in nursing she was a talented actress and comedienne, moving to London after gaining a scholarship to study arts, graduating with a degree in Musical Theatre and going into show business as a dancer, actress, singer and choreographer.

She was elected to serve on Louth Town Council in 2019, served as Mayor in 2023/24 and re-elected for the current Mayoral year, 2024/25.

"She was passionate about the town – past, present and future,” said the council.

She leaves Alan, her husband and Consort and her family.

Deputy Mayor, Coun Darren Hobson said: “She always strived to do what she considered to be the best

thing for the town. Julia cared immensely about the people of Louth, a quality that endeared her to so many.”