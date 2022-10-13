The Community Safety Team is out on patrol

West Lindsey District Council says it is committed to working with communities to shape a vibrant, safe and secure future for all – .with safety a top priority.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Councillor Owen Bierley explained the importance of having officers deployed to the right areas.

He said: “This way they can deal with the issues that are affecting our communities, that’s why we encourage members of the public to tell us about what is happening in their towns and villages.

"West Lindsey is a large, vibrant area and we want to keep it that way.

“Reporting what is happening in your neighbourhood to the Council enables us to plan and manage our resources for maximum impact.

"We want every patrol to achieve something. We want to deter offences from being committed in the first place. We want to detect the individuals responsible for earlier problems and we want to reassure the community that we listened to what they are reporting and are acting on it.”

The Community Safety Team aims to time patrols to have the maximum impact.

Kim Enderby, Senior Licensing and Community Safety Officer at the Council, said: “If we have reports of dog fouling taking place in a village at 6am, then that’s when we will be patrolling in the village.

"If we have a fly tip hotspot where all the offences are taking place late in the evening – then we will be at that location in the evening.

“I want all our patrolling to be effective, so that means being in the right place at the right time.”

"Last week we were carrying out patrols around Laughton Wood near Gainsborough late into the evening after receiving information from the public about fly tipping in the area”

However, the authority is also reminding residents that people still have the responsibility to protect and look after their own communities in order to keep it a safe place.

