Sainsbury's in Spilsby helping to brighten Christmas for those in need

Lee Galyer, store manager at Sainsbury’s and Suzy Pearl, New Life Assistant Community Connector, with the food donation bin at the front of the store in Spilsby.

A food bin has been put at the front of the store for customers to put items to help people in the local area.

The appeal is part of Sainsbury’s annual ‘Help Brighten a Million Christmases’ campaign, which runs until December 24 with the aim of raising a total of over £3 million..

Throughout the month, Sainsbury’s pledges to match customer donations up to the value of £1.5 million - every £1 customer donation provides the equivalent of two hot meals, so once matched by Sainsbury’s, each £1 donated could help feed four people in need

Customers can donate in Sainsbury’s and Argos stores across the UK or when shopping online at Sainsbury’s and Argos

To ensure those who need it most receive food, this year Sainsbury’s is working with FareShare and other charity partners across the UK to distribute donations.

In February, Sainsbury’s made it even easier for customers to donate to FareShare by providing them with a way to donate directly when shopping online all year round. Since the initial trial, the service has seen over £1 million donated, providing the equivalent of 2 million meals.

Online donations will continue to go towards FareShare, but will become part of Help Brighten a Million Christmases, with Sainsbury’s matching donations until Christmas Eve, up to the value of £1.5 million.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “FareShare is very grateful for the enormous support we receive from Sainsbury’s and are delighted to partner on Help Brighten a Million Christmases for the second year, with Sainsbury’s matching donations.

"Sainsbury’s customers showed great generosity last Christmas and throughout the year, donating the equivalent of 1,598,000 meals to FareShare

through the Groceries Online campaign.

"As we head into winter, we know our charities are needing more support than ever to provide for people in our communities”.

Mark Given, Chief Marketing Officer at Sainsbury’s said: “We know that this Christmas may be challenging for people across the UK, which is why we’re doing all that we can to help those in need.

"We’re proud of all the work we’ve done to support vulnerable communities over the last year and we’re determined to make sure we brighten millions of Christmases this festive season.

"Each year we’re overwhelmed with our customers’ generosity not only at Christmas but throughout the whole year and we hope that by working together, our donations can really make a difference to others this December.”

Since August 2021, the retailer has also partnered with Neighbourly to manage back of store food donations, helping to connect Sainsbury’s stores with local partners who redistribute food to those in need. Since coming together, Sainsbury’s has donated more than 373,000 meals.

Additionally, this autumn Sainsbury’s launched a Helping Everyone Eat Better grant, which will see hundreds of donations go to local partners who have been nominated by Sainsbury’s stores.