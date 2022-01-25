Hair and beauty salon owner Emma Bestall pictured with the tools of her trade and confirmation she is a shortlisted finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards. EMN-220121-163213001

Single mum-of-three Emma Bestall, 34, runs Hair Chic Boutique in White Hart Mews and has been shortlisted in the Best Hair Extensionist category (her speciality) for the prestigious national awards.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry, supporting businesses large and small to expose all candidates to new opportunities.

Emma said having only opened the salon in August 2019 it has been a struggle with the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions since. Then things got even worse having saved £3,450 over two years to have a tummy tuck and liposuction at a clinic in Poland in October, only for the wound to reopen two weeks later, leading to repeated hospital visits back home and six operations to close the wound and clear up the infected tissue. She required a skin graft and was fitted with a suction pump to remove excess fluid. She has been left with a massive scar.

Emma said: “I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. The Polish clinic has ignored me, hence me being unable to return for them to rectify it.”

After three months out of action she finally improved enough to go back to work on January 4 having had to pass on clients to a colleague in the salon. She said had affected her mental health: “Being unable to work, I felt I was letting my clients down and felt useless.”

She added: “After such a terrible end to 2021, the news about the awards has boosted my confidence hugely.

“I’m loving the huge support from my clients since I’ve returned and it’s amazing to pick up where I left off after nearly three months off work. I’m looking forward to what 2022 brings.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards will be announced on March 26 online.