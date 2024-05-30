Salon Carina brings Clarins back to Louth
Salon Carina, located at Brackenborough Lakes Resort, has become the first salon to bring iconic beauty brand Clarins back to the town.
Owner Carina Tuxworth said that the team at Salon Carina had seen a demand from clients for the brand, which left the town with the closing of popular department store Eve and Ranshaw last year.
Salon Carina then hosted a Clarins Launch Night earlier this month to introduce clients to the range of beauty and skincare products
The therapists are now busy training in order to bring a number of Clarins treatments to the Salon, which will be available over the next few weeks.
Hannah Williams, salon manager at Salon Carina, said: “This is a very exciting time for Salon Carina and the current environment at the Brackenborough Lakes Resort, the two businesses work very well together to provide a complete range of services.”
For more information, contact Salon Carina by calling 01507 354126 or email [email protected]
You can also visit the website at www.saloncarina.co.uk