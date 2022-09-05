Salon Carina takes home business award

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salon Carina

Carina Tuxworth, owner of Salon Carina in Louth, attended The England Business Awards’s Lincolnshire region after her salon was nominated in the Best Hair Salon in Lincolnshire category, and the team was thrilled to beat off competition from salons across the county.

Carina opened the salon in November 2003 in her home, which then went from strength to strength and moved the salon into the Louth Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The salon continued to flourish and grow, so Carina then moved the salon to the Brackenborough Hotel in 2016, and now boast an impressive ten members of staff and offer beauty treatments as well as hair, aiming to provide a luxury experience to their clients.

Salon Carina was nominated as a candidate for The England Business Awards in March 2022, where candidates are evaluated by judges using a process of checking Google and social media reviews as well as sending in secret shoppers.The salon’s clients were also given the opportunity to vote.The awards event for the Lincolnshire area was held at The Radisson Blu hotel, and Carina and the team were thrilled to be named as the Best Hair Salon in Lincolnshire.