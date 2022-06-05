Salute to Queen during historic day for Lincolnshire Royal British Legion in Skegness

There was to have been a procession of standards in the park but the inclement weather called for a last minute change of plans.

Instead, members and the crowd that had gathered to watch enjoyed the warmth of the Tower Gardens Pavilion for the ceremony.

Thirteen standards from Royal British Legion branches from around the country paraded around the hall.

Also flying the ‘flag’ was Ady Findley, executive committee members of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion, who joined the inspection of the standards wearing a union jack design suit.

An act of homage was followed by the laying up of standards and the service of rededication.

Those who had been lost in conflict were remembered as two minutes silence was observed and a bugler played the Last Post and Reveille.

As part of the ceremony there was a rendition of Land of Hope and the National Anthem.

This was the first time all of the Lincolnshire branches had been hosted in Skegness in 100 years.

John Johnson, chairman of the Lincolnshire Branch, said he was proud to say that Her Majesty was patron of the Royal British Legion.

"We have met together from across the county to rededicate ourselves to the service of the British Legion and also to celebrate 70 years of our patron, Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

"This is the first time all of the branches have paraded in Skegness and we are very honoured to be here."

Paul Dixon, chairman of the Skegness RBL and County Community Branch Co-ordinator., said it had been a proud day for the branch.

"This is a very respectful day not only for the Queen but also for Skegness,” he said.

"Lincolnshire county RBL has come to Skegness for the first time in 100 years.

"It’s been a good day and well-supported and they have already said they would like to come back.”

Following the ceremony, members went to the headquarters of Skegness RBL branch at the New Park Club for the the unveiling of a plaque to mark the occasion and further celebrations.

1. Lincolnshire RBL Thirteen standards from across the county were paraded in the Tower Gardens Pavilion hall. Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Thirteen standards from across Lincolnshire were lowered during the Last Post. Photo: Barry Robinson

3. Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Ady Findley, executive committee member of Skegness Royal British Legion (right) showed allegiance to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee by donning a union flag suit. Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Lincolnshire Royal British Legion A commemorative plaque was unveiled at the New Park Club, the headquarters of the Skegness RBL. Photo: Barry Robinson