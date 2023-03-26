​Sam going for the chop in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity

​A brave Louth woman will be cutting her beautiful curls in aid of a vital charity next month.

Sam Kettle is cutting her hair for The Brain Tumour Charity.

​Sam Kettle, 46, will be cutting her hair cut off for The Brain Tumour Charity, in an event entitled ‘Sam's chop for change’ taking place on Easter Monday, April 10 at Airton’s salon in Louth, where she works.

A hairdresser for more than 30 years, Sam will be cutting her hair down to just 1/4inch in length, not only in support of people suffering from brain tumours, but also to show that ‘hair is just hair’:

"So many people have lots of things going on and lots of problems in life, but for a lot of people, their appearance is the most important thing,” she said.

"I want to show people that hair is just hair, there are more important things in life, and that hair does grow back.

"I’m lucky that my hair will grow back, whereas other people won’t have that luxury.”

Sam has a personal reason for supporting The Brain Tumour Charity as a close friend of hers sadly died of a brain tumour last year, and she also knows a number of people who have non-cancerous brain tumours.

"I also want to get it out there that a brain tumour is not an automatic death sentence as there are people out there with tumours that are not cancerous, and they can live a normal life,” she added.

"I was diagnosed with arthritis at a young age so couldn’t do a run for charity, but I thought I can do this show that hair is just hair, and it grows back.”

Sam initially set up the fundraising page with the aim of raising £250 – but she has smashed that target and has raised more than £1,000.