The warden and a team of volunteers have been putting up the fencing and signs..

Volunteers have been working against the clock to prepare an area of nature reserve for the breeding season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shorebird sanctuary area at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve is the only place left in Lincolnshire where little terns breed.

This week the warden and a team of volunteers put up the fencing and signs and now the southern section of the beach and saltmarsh is closed until September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work had been delayed a few days due to efforts to clear the plastic nurdle pollution from the beach following the cargo ship collision in the North Sea.

"It is now critical that the rare and vulnerable shorebirds that choose this site are left undisturbed,” said the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

“This is the only place left in Lincolnshire where little terns breed, and it is also favoured by ringed plovers.

"The birds nest in scrapes in the sand and shingle, where both their eggs and newborn chicks are so well camouflaged they are almost invisible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please pay attention to the signs at Gibraltar Point and stay clear of the sanctuary area to give these shorebirds the best possible chance.”

The Trust says there are many other lovely walks on the nature reserve at this time of year with a wealth of wildlife to see.

These include the circular route through the dunes, visiting the bird hides overlooking the lagoons. There are also family-friendly information and activities in The Plantation woodland and the Old Coastguard Station garden, or take a short stroll out from the Visitor Centre and main car park to the Wash Viewpoint.