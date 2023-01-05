Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sanctuary in Skegness seeks seal rescuer to join team

An animal sanctuary in Skegness is seeking an experienced seal rescuer to join its team.

By christina redford
5 minutes ago
Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary is advertising for a seal rescuer.
Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary is advertising for a seal rescuer.

Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary is advertising for someone to “attend seal rescues and work hands-on” in its hospital.

Natureland has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing orphaned and injured seal pups for over 30 years.

The rest of the animal collection – including penguins, alpacas, meerkats, aquarium, floral palace with tropical butterflies, tropical house with crocodiles and a pets corner – helps to fund the work by providing visitors with a fun and educational day out.

Most Popular

Natureland states it is looking for a “motivated, passionate and hard-working hands-on individual” to join the team.

"This role offers a fantastic opportunity to work as one our the main seal rescuers and work hands-on on our Seal Hospital, where you will help to give these beautiful creatures a second chance at life in the wild,” Natureland says. “As part of a cover role you will be working with our reptiles and insects in our Reptile House.

"This role also includes general maintenance duties.”

There are a number of professional qualities required for the position, including an animal-related qualification equivalent to a Level 2 Diploma or above, a good knowledge of working with a variety of species, ability to work independently and part of a team, have good customer relations and be able to talk to the general public and a full, clean driving licence.

For more details of how to apply, see the Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary Facebook page.