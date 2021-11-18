Sandra Taylor (centre)s last day at Co-op, from left: Sheryle Hay, Co-op regional manager Phil Waddington, store manager Adam Waddingham and general manager Craig Adamson. EMN-211011-121920001

Sandra Taylor has been a loyal member of the Co-op team since 2003, and she celebrated her last day at the store on Wednesday, her 66th birthday.

She received plenty of gifts of flowers and cakes from customers who were sad to see her go and received a visit from Co-op regional manager Phil Waddington, store manager Adam Waddingham and general manager Craig Adamson to present her with a tea and biscuits themed cake and more flowers and champagne.

Adam said: “Sandra has been with us for 18 years and she’s lived in Woodhall Spa all her life so everyone knows her and she’s my top performer in terms of customer feedback.

“She’s given us so many years of loyal service and she’ll be sorely missed.”

The team managers also joked that Sandra is the first one to put the kettle on first thing in the morning and they will miss their regular cups of tea.

An emotional Sandra said of her last day: “I’ve seen so many team members come and go and people coming in with children who’ve grown up while I’ve been here.

“There’s been good times and bad times, but I’m really going to miss it here. It’s been the biggest part of my life for so long and I’m going to miss my lovely colleagues.

“I only live 10 minutes down the road so I’m sure I’ll still be in here all the time.”

Sandra’s plans for her retirement certainly don’t qualify as ‘quiet’, as she’s first of all planning to do up the bungalow she lives in with her husband and jetting off on holiday as well as spending some time with her family.