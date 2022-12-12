With Christmas just around the corner, the team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough have reached out to Santa to ask him to make a special trip to the Yard before he starts his busy schedule.

Santa Claus is coming to Gainsborough

Santa will be making his visit to the centre on Sunday, December 18, from 11am to 3pm.

Following a visit from The Grinch, the team at the Yard felt the Christmas magic needed injecting back into the centre as we countdown to the big day.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are delighted to welcome Santa to the centre this Sunday, we know there may still be some of our young visitors who have not yet had chance to tell him what’s on their Christmas lists – now is their chance.”

Shoppers will also be treated to a spectacular performance on Saturday, December 17, by violinist, Alexandra, and continuing with the festive feels, Gainsborough’s Salvation Army Brass Band will be performing all the Christmas classics by the centre’s reindeer on Sunday, December 18.

As well as the chance to meet Santa many shoppers will be delighted to find some festive sales already started in stores perfect for grabbing those special gifts with some fabulous discounts.

The Marshall’s Yard team have worked tirelessly since November ensuring a number of festive markets, visits from Santa, live music performances and free activities have been held every weekend ensuring a fun atmosphere for families when they visit Gainsborough.

