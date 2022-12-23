Santa Claus is coming to town - Market Rasen market place on Christmas Eve

To the Parents and Children of Market Rasen and District

Christmas Eve visit from Father Christmas to Market Rasen

I hope you have all seen the lovely Christmas Tree with its wonderful coloured lights in the Market place, Santa’s helpers were busy installing it earlier this month in time for this year’s festivities.

Thanks to those of you who have purchased raffle tickets or given donations to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, it is this generosity that enables Santa to come along to meet the children in the Market Place on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus is looking forward to meeting the children at the Christmas Tree in the Market Place, don’t forget to ask mum and dad to bring you along at 4pm tomorrow (Christmas Eve) where he will be giving presents to all of the local children aged 7 and under.

We look forward to seeing you all on Christmas Eve.

Ho Ho Ho

The Rev Cropper

